USD Hail Mary honored by Sports Illustrated

Winner against SDSU up for Play of the Year
By Zach Borg and USD Coyotes Athletics
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota football’s Hail Mary touchdown on the final play of a 23-20 win against rival-South Dakota State is one of four nominees for The Sports Illustrated Awards’ Smooth Play of the Year.

The Awards, which will be streamed worldwide at 7 p.m. (CST) on Tuesday, are being hosted by DJ Khaled and Cari Champion at Hard Rock Live located inside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Coyote quarterback Carson Camp and wide receiver Jeremiah Webb, who connected for the game-winning score, will attend to represent South Dakota’s football program.

“We couldn’t be more excited that Sports Illustrated has recognized this play as one of its top plays of the year,” said USD athletic director David Herbster. “I am grateful that Carson and Jeremiah are able to attend the ceremony and represent the University and our football team. It will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience to meet and interact with some of the top athletes and entertainers in the world.”

Jordan Spieth’s blind flop shot at the Ryder Cup, Gonzaga’s Final Four buzzer-beater against UCLA, and Marshall’s overtime goal to win the program’s first men’s soccer title are the other three nominees for Smooth Play of the Year presented by Alkaline88. Camp threw a 57-yard touchdown pass that was tipped several times before Webb snatched it from the air and fell into the end zone for the winning score.

Athlete of the Year, Team of the Year, Breakthrough Athlete and Muhammad Ali Legacy Award are among the other awards to be announced Tuesday. Sports Illustrated will also reveal its Sportsperson of the Year.

Featured athletes and celebrities include Billie Jean King, Dan Marino, Juju Smith-Schuster, Rob Gronkowski and Shaquille O’Neal. Musical performances will be made by 2 Chainz and DJ Irie.

In addition to being streamed at sportsillustratedawards.com, the show will be broadcast on Facebook, Twitch, Youtube, Twitter, TikTok and Live X Live.

