Augustana wrestlers fall to Division One NDSU At Sanford Pentagon

Vikings lose 28-10 to Big 12 Bison
By Zach Borg and AU Vikings Athletics
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 12:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana wrestling hosted the North Dakota State Bison at the Sanford Pentagon on Saturday. The Bison compete in the Division I Big 12 conference. Augustana moves to 1-2 on the dual season. In all, the Vikings claimed victories in three weight classes. The final score of the dual was 28-10 in favor of North Dakota State.

Jaxson Rohman, competing at 125 pounds, earned the first victory of the day against his Bison opponent. Rohman logged seven takedowns in the match to win by way of major decision 16-5.

Jack Huffman recorded a sudden victory in overtime at 133 pounds. Huffman earned points with a two-point reversal and a one-point escape. A two-point takedown in overtime notched the win for Huffman.

Kolby Kost logged the third victory of the dual for Augustana at 184 pounds. Kost recorded two takedowns and earned a point for riding time to bring the score of the match to 5-2 in Kost’s favor.

Full Results

125: Jaxson Rohman (AUG) over Colby Evens (NDSU) (MD 16-5)

133: No. 5 Jack Huffman (AUG) over Kellyn March (NDSU) (SV-1 5-3)

141: Dylan Droegemueller (NDSU) over Kenneth Lenger (AUG) (TF 17-1 5:00)

149: Gaven Sax (NDSU) over Keaten Schorr (AUG) (SV-1 6-2)

157: No. 9 Jared Franek (NDSU) over Tyler Wagener (AUG) (TF 17-2 5:43)

165: No. 13 Luke Weber (NDSU) over Dylan Schuck (AUG) (Fall 3:28)

174: Austin Brenner (NDSU) over Cade Mueller (AUG) (Dec 6-1)

184: No. 8 Kolby Kost (AUG) over Michael Nelson (NDSU) (Dec 5-2)

197: Owen Pentz (NDSU) over Daniel Bishop (AUG) (Dec 9-7)

285: Brandon Metz (NDSU) over No. 4 Steven Hajas (AUG) (Dec 9-4)

Up Next

The Vikings travel to Chadron, Nebraska, on Dec. 11 to compete in the Chadron State Duals. The Vikings will compete against San Francisco State at 10 a.m. and Chadron State at 11:30 a.m.

