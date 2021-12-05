Coo sweep thrilling basketball doubleheader with Wayne State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - MEN’S RECAP

Matt Cartwright scored 32 points, including hitting the game-winning shot with 6.2 seconds left, to rally the University of Sioux Falls Men’s Basketball Team (5-4, 1-2 NSIC) to a gritty come-from-behind win over Wayne State (5-4, 2-1 NSIC) on Saturday at the Stewart Center.

“These guys made plays when they counted and showed tremendous grit in earning a victory today over a tough Wayne State team,” said USF Head Coach Chris Johnson, who registered his 245th career win.

“Without Jack Thompson today, we received a great game from Matt (Cartwright) and solid play from Jake Kettner and Cedric Johnson at the point plus really gritty and tough play inside from Wesley Oba, Chase Grinde and others,” said Johnson, whose team will host Upper Iowa on Friday, Dec. 10 and Winona State on Saturday, Dec. 11. “We had so many contributions up and down the roster. It was a really nice bounce-back win for this group,” he said.

With the victory, USF won for the 15th time in 31 games with Wayne State and its sixth win in the last seven meetings between the two schools

It was quite a day for Cartwright, who not only had his first 30-point game at USF, but his season-high total of 32 points pushed him past 1,000 points for his career and sits at 1,006. Cartwright, who scored 17 points in the first half, helped USF rally from down, 54-40 at the 15:42 mark of the second half, to earn a win and end a two-game slide. Cartwright hit 13-of-19 field goals, including 2-of-6 from three-point range and 4-of-5 at the foul line, He added four rebounds and had a block and steal. He now has 45 career games of double-digit points with his 15th game of 20 points or more.

Forward Wesley Oba continued to play well in the middle with his second straight double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds. Oba also had two blocks and two steals while hitting a triple in two attempts. In his first start at USF, Cedric Johnson came up big with his high at USF of 14 points while adding eight rebounds, five assists, a steal, and a block to his total. Chase Grinde had 10 points, five rebounds and led USF with six assists. For Grinde, he now has 39 career double-digit scoring games. Despite being hampered by fouls, Jake Kettner had nine points and three rebounds.

In the second half, Kettner hammered home a pair of triples to key a USF comeback. USF, which trailed, 42-to-37 at halftime, outscored WSC, 41-to-25 over the final 14:18 to earn the win. In a game with eight lead changes and six ties, USF used a 17-of-12 advantage in second-chance points and a 17-to-12 margin in points off turnovers to earn its first NSIC win of the season.

The Cougars, which had a 36-to-25 rebound edge, hit 31-of-60 field goals for 51.7 percent and made 7-of-21 from three-point range while connecting on 12-of-17 foul shots. The Cougars shared the basketball as they had 20 assists on their 31 made baskets.

The Wildcats, which had 29 points from Justin Eagins and 23 points and eight rebounds from Jordan Janssen, hit 31-of-57 from the field for 54.4 percent and was 8-of-17 from three-point range. WSC hit 9-of-14 foul shots.

Scoring Summary –

In the opening 20 minutes, both teams were hitting shots at a high rate. Wayne State, which had 18 points from Justin Eagins (7-of-10 FG, 4-of-6 on 3s), hit 17-of-32 field goals for 53.1 percent and held a 14-13 rebound edge. USF converted 17-of-29 shots for 58.6 percent from the field. However, USF was just 27.3 percent (3-of-11) at the three-point arc and did not shoot a foul shot. Led by five assists from Grinde and three by Johnson, the Cougars had 12 assists on the 17 baskets.

On the first possession, Cartwright scored off an assist from Jake Kettner for an early lead. But WSC quickly answered with five straight points and a 5-2 lead. Janssen scored inside with “and 1″ to give WSC a 10-6 lead at the 15:02 mark. Another Janssen basket provided the Wildcats with a 14-6 lead with 13:21 to play. Off the bench, Marko Coudreau ended USF’s three-minute scoring drought to draw USF within 14-8 at 12:19. Then, USF had more bench support as forward Will Kondrat scored twice to draw the Cougars within, 16-12, with 11 to play.

WSC had a basket from Eagins at the 3:44 mark to take a 32-24 lead but USF rallied as Grinde and Cartwright had baskets to cut the deficit to 32-30 at the 2:14 mark. However, the Wildcats continued to push the issue on offense and with a basket from Janssen inside with just a second to play took a 42-37 lead to the break.

The second half proved to be similar to the opening 20 minutes with both teams making runs. The Wildcats, which made 14-of-25 shots for 56 percent in the half, opened on a 12-3 run for a 54-40 advantage before the Cougars answered. With a run of 10 straight points, including a pair of triples from Kettner and a dunk by Oba, USF drew within 54-50 with 12:50 to play.

Key to USF’s second-half resurgence was in its gritty play, as Johnson noted.

“We kept battling for the ball on the boards, on defense, and by going to the floor. With that type of grit, we stayed close with important second-chance points,” he said.

In the second half alone, USF had a 15-to-6 advantage in second-chance points and a 23-11 margin in rebounds. Of that 23 rebounds, USF grabbed 10 off the offensive glass.

After Cartwright knocked in a pair of free throws, the Cougars trailed just 58-56 at the 9:50 mark. Then, Cartwright canned a three at the 9:10 mark to pull USF within, 60-59. Just moments later, Oba tied the game at 62 off an assist from Johnson. Cartwright’s driving lay-up gave USF a one-point lead at 68-66 with 6:17 on the clock.

The game continued to feature more up and downturns at each end. Up one, two foul shots by Cartwright with 53.5 to play in the game provided the Cougars with a 79-76 lead. However, WSC’s Janssen had a three-point play to knot the score at 79.

After Oba snared an offensive rebound with 23 seconds to go, USF called timeout to set up the game-winning jumper by Cartwright with 6.2 seconds left. In a half that featured plenty of offense, a blocked clinched the game for USF. Oba got a piece of Alec Millender’s three-pointer attempt in the final seconds and the Cougars had its fifth win of the season.

WOMEN’S RECAP

Megan Fannin had 20 points to lead four players in double-digits as the University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball Team (5-3, 2-1 NSIC) earned its third straight win by edging Wayne State (5-2, 2-1 NSIC), 76-75, in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference action at the Stewart Center on Saturday.

The Cougars defeated WSC for the eighth straight time in a streak that began with an 81-59 win on Jan. 4, 2019 at the Stewart Center. With the victory, USF is tied with three others (Wayne State, Southwest Minnesota State, and Concordia St. Paul) for second in the NSIC South.

“For us to beat a team like Wayne State, which was undefeated with wins over Augustana and SMSU, it was a big win,” said USF Head Coach Travis Traphagen, who earned his 256th career win. “After our victory on Thursday against Augustana, I didn’t want this to be a letdown game. We had our ups and downs and didn’t really get into any rhythm but we were able to pull it out. I am proud of how our young team battled and found a way to get it done,” said Traphagen, whose team now hosts Upper Iowa on Friday, Dec. 10 and Winona State on Saturday, Dec. 11.

Fannin now has four games of 20 points or more in her career and eight double-digit scoring games with seven straight in 2021-22. She hit 6-of-17 field goals, including 4-of-11 from three-point range and all four of her free throws. USF had 12 points and six rebounds from Krystal Carlson, who has 17 career-double digit games. Also adding 12 points was Dallie Hoskinson who also supplied three rebounds, two assists and a steal. Senior Danielle Schaub added 11 points with a pair of rebounds, an assist, and a steal.

In a game with 10 tied scores and eight lead changes, the Cougars trailed, 22-17, after a quarter but with a 20-13 margin in the second quarter took a 37-35 lead to halftime. USF also had the advantage in the third quarter by a 22-21 margin for a 59-56 lead. WSC had a 19-17 advantage in the fourth quarter as the Cougars hung on for a 76-75 win.

For the game, USF hit 22-of-59 field goals for 37.3 percent, which was off their season average of 45 percent. However, the Cougars hit 8-of-26 three-pointers for 30.8 percent and converted 82.8 percent at the foul line on 24-of-28 shooting.

While both teams had 24 points in the paint, USF was able to offset Wayne State’s 48.9 percent shooting (22-of-45), including 8-of-17 from three and 23-of-31 at the foul line, by winning the rebound battle for a second straight game. USF had a 36-to-27 rebound advantage which led to a 14-to-6 margin in second-chance points. USF, which had 24 points off the bench, forced 16 turnovers with 11 steals, including three from Brecli Honner. As a result, USF had a 22-to-15 edge of points off turnovers.

The Wildcats were led by guard Kylie Hammer who had 31 points on 10-of-13 shooting from the field. She made 3-of-5 from three-point range and 8-of-10 at the foul line. Logan Hughes added 16 points while Kassidy Pingel had 12.

Scoring Summary –

WSC opened up a 22-17 lead after a quarter by hitting 7-of-11 from the field for 63.6 percent and made all four of its three-point shots. USF hit just 4-of-15 for 26.7 percent but had a pair of triples and 7-of-8 at the foul line.

Hammer’s three-pointers and two foul shots from Pingel gave the Wildcats a 13-7 lead at the four-minute mark. They extended the lead to 18-10 before USF had a basket from Carlson and two free throws by Honner to cut the deficit to 18-15 with a minute to play. Hammer’s driving lay-up at the buzzer gave the Wildcats a five-point advantage.

USF used a 20-13 quarter edge as they turned things around offensively and took a 37-35 advantage to halftime. USF hit 7-of-14 field goals for 50 percent while making a pair of triples and four free throws. WSC made just 3-of-7 field goals but stayed close with 6-of-11 foul shots.

With a basket by Carlson followed by a triple from Hoskinson, USF tied the game at 23 with 8:37 to play. Madison Wuebben hit a pull-up jumper in the lane for a 26-23 advantage (7:12). The margin stayed at 2-3 points before USF had a jumper from Sydney White, who finished with seven points, for a 34-29 advantage with 2:31 to play. However, by the half, WSC had cut the lead back to two points at 37-35.

As the game moved to the third quarter, both teams continued to trade baskets and momentum. USF was 7-of-17 for 41.2 percent from the field. They hit 3-of-8 from three for 37.5 percent and 5-of-7 foul shots. WSC was 6-of-15 for 40 percent but made 8-of-9 at the foul line.

In the first three minutes of the quarter, the game was tied at 37, 40 and 44. Then, Carlson had a free throw, Fannin a jumper and Hoskinson hit her second three-pointer for a 50-44 advantage with 4:44 to play. WSC battled back and, with a 12-to-9 run to end the period, trailed by just 59-56 after Hammer’s two foul shots with six seconds left on the clock.

In the fourth quarter, Schaub hit a jumper for a 61-56 lead (9:02) but over the next five minutes, the Wildcats rallied to take a 67-66 lead with an 11-to-5 run. USF, which was just 4-of-13 from the field in the fourth quarter, took a 72-70 lead on a jumper by Wuebben with 2:30 on the clock.

Two foul shots by Olivia Gamoke gave USF a 74-70 advantage with 1:48 to play. The Wildcats had a three-point play from Hammer with 40 seconds to go to draw within 74-73. But then, Fannin hit two foul shots for a 76-73 lead. WSC tried one last try to catch the Cougars, Hammer hit a driving lay-up with three seconds to play but after a timeout with 2.6 on the clock, USF was able to inbounds the ball and WSC was unable to foul in time as the clock ran out.

