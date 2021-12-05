FCS PLAYOFFS: SDSU starts fast and hangs on at the end at Sacramento State

SACRAMENTO, CA (Dakota News Now) - If South Dakota State is going to become just the second unseeded team to reach the FCS National Championship Game since the playoff field was expanded to 24 in 2013, their first of three potential road games to get there will be tough to top in terms of sheer insanity.

After appearing to be in control by scoring the first 24 points at fourth seeded Sacramento State, SDSU saw the host Hornets rip off 19 unanswered points, forcing the Jacks to make a wild play call at the end to seal a 24-19 FCS Playoff 2nd round victory on Saturday night in Northern California.

South Dakota State (10-3) advances to the FCS Quarterfinals for the fifth time in six years and will play at Villanova next Saturday at 1:00 PM CST. ESPN Plus will televise it again.

It looked for all the night as though the Jackrabbits would breeze into their quarterfinal trip to Philadelphia. After forcing Sacramento State to go 3-and-out on their opening series, SDSU marched 73 yards on eight plays on their first drive, going ahead 7-0 on a Pierre Strong Jr. five yard touchdown run. After stopping the Hornets again in three plays, the Jacks kicked a 45-yard Cole Frahm field goal to go up 10-0 after 1.

The momentum continued into the second quarter after Don Gardner picked off a Hornet pass in the endzone. State drove 88 yards in seven plays and went up 17-0 on a seven yard run from Isaiah Davis. Following a Cade Terveer interception late in the half another Davis scoring run, this one from six yards, gave SDSU a commanding 24-0 lead.

Sacramento got a bit of life at the end of the half, though, with a 44-yard field goal that made it 24-3 at the break. A 13-play, 87-yard drive to open the second half ended with a three-yard touchdown pass from Jake Dunniway to Pierre Williams that cut the Rabbit lead to 24-10 after three quarters.

Though the Jacks forced a turnover on downs at the start of the fourth quarter, their offense couldn’t find its first half rhythm and the Hornets took advantage. A 48-yard field goal and a one yard Asher O’Hara touchdown to Isaiah Gable made it 24-19 with 2:32 remaining.

SDSU recovered the ensuing onside kick yet would be faced with fourth down and less than a yard at the Sacramento 39 with 1:24 left after the Hornets burned their final timeout.

The Jackrabbits elected to go for the first down though it appeared there was something wrong when quarterback Chris Oladokun began yelling and gesturing at the sidelines. As Oladokun went to the sideline, however, Davis took a direct snap and plunged ahead for two yards for the first down that allowed SDSU to run out the rest of the clock and preserve the win.

This is a developing story. Check back with Dakota News Now tomorrow for more highlights and SDSU reaction.

