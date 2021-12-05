Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Great Bear Ski and Snowboard swap meet helps get people ready for winter sports

By Kevin Gonzalez
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 11:29 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The slopes at Great Bear may not be ready for skiers and snowboarders yet, but that hasn’t stopped people from coming by and getting ready for the season at the annual Ski and Snowboard Swap.

The swap meet is a way for people to get ready for their favorite winter sports, in a way that doesn’t break the bank.

“You know, with the kids, they grow through the stuff so fast, so this is an inexpensive way to keep them current with their gear,” said Dan Grider, Great Bear Ski Valley General Manager. “20 percent of all the proceeds go to our ski patrol, to help purchase safety equipment and things like that.”

In addition to the gear, new riders are able to learn from more experienced riders about what to look for.

“It’s really cool, I’m kind of new to the whole thing so it’s cool to have the opportunity to get stuff for cheaper, and it kind of just makes a little community here, and I’m really excited to be part of the Great Bear atmosphere,” said Ben Boyko, a new snowboarder.

Great Bear expects it to be a fun year, especially with a brand-new lift.

“We really start getting ready in the fall. We had our Octoberfest, we sold 13-hundred season passes so far and that’s fantastic,” said Grider, “We’re staffed, that was a bit of a challenge getting enough people to operate the lifts and everything. Now, we got ski swap, so the next thing is let’s start making snow.”

It’s been warm so far this season, but temperatures are expected to drop soon.

“We’d like to be open by the holiday, things are set upright with a lot of snow north of us in Canada, Alaska, Siberia, we’re just waiting for the jet stream to move a little bit, get a trough down here, but were all geared up and ready to go, the snow guns are ready, and we’re all excited about it,” said Grider.

To stay up to date on when the slopes open click here. Or follow Great Bear on social media.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vivi, just a couple months away from her sixth birthday, needs around-the-clock care. She can’t...
Nebraska family awarded $26M in child’s malpractice lawsuit
Single-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead in southwest Sioux Falls
Single-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead in southwest Sioux Falls
U.S. Marshals on Friday night announced a reward of up to $10,000 each for information leading...
Parents of Michigan boy charged in Oxford school shooting
Jeremy Everett Goodale, left, 16, and Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, right, 16.
Iowa teens charged with killing teacher remain jailed
Sioux Falls Police and SWAT have responded to a situation at a central Sioux Falls house.
Fatal officer-involved shooting following standoff, stabbing in Sioux Falls deemed justified

Latest News

Great Bear Ski and Snowboard swap meet helps get people ready for winter sports
Great Bear Ski and Snowboard swap meet helps get people ready for winter sports
Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Holiday shopping event happening Saturday benefiting the V.F.W.
Holiday shopping event happening Saturday benefiting the V.F.W.
Market takes place from 10AM to 4PM Saturday.
605 Made Holiday Market in Sioux Falls Saturday