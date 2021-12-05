O’Gorman duo shines at Lolly Forseth Gymnastics Invite

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The return of a former state champion and an exciting duo at O’Gorman could make for an interesting State AA Gymnastics meet in just a few months.

In the meantime, Watertown’s Myah Morris, O’Gorman’s Audrey Meyer and Maeve Boetel, along with plenty of other gymnasts gave everyone a taste of what’s in store for the rest of the season at the Lolly Forseth Invitational on Saturday at Lincoln High School.

O’Gorman’s Boetel won the bars and vault on her way to taking the All-Around Championship with 37.550. Teammate Meyer claimed the floor exercise and finished second in the All-Around with a score of 37.200.

Morris, a former two-time State All-Around champion who returns as a senior after focusing on club gymanstics last year, was tied for third in the All-Around with a 37.150.

