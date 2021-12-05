Avera Medical Minute
Opportunity to meet Olympic athletes Monday

By Cordell Wright
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An event developed jointly by Sanford Health and the South Dakota Beef Industry Council gives individuals the opportunity to meet Olympic athletes on Monday.

The event begins at 5:00 PM and takes place at the USD community college for Sioux Falls.

The three athletes that will be there are Chris Nilsen, DeAnna Price, and Payton Otterdahl.

Sanford Health sports scientist, Thayne Munce, joined Dakota News Now to explain more about the event.

