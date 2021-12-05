Avera Medical Minute
Rapid City police: 2 people dead in apparent murder-suicide

An investigation is underway, but police say that they believe the incident to be a...
An investigation is underway, but police say that they believe the incident to be a murder-suicide.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Rapid City police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that left two people dead.

The Rapid City Police Department says police were called to a business late Saturday “for a report of an individual with a gunshot wound.”

When they arrived, police found two people with fatal gunshot wounds outside the business.

The police department says that preliminary information gathered in the investigation shows that it was a murder-suicide.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

