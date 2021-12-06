Authorities continue 2015 Alicia Hummel homicide investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Investigators are continuing to look into the suspicious death of 29-year-old Alicia Marie Folkers Hummel in 2015.

Hummel, from Sioux City, Iowa, was found on June 1, 2015, near Myron Grove, South Dakota. Hummel died due to drowning with contributing circumstances of an incision wound to the neck and blunt force injuries to the head, according to an autopsy report.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office confirms they are now in possession of Hummel’s cellphone which may aid in the investigation.

Authorities are still asking for the public’s help with the homicide investigation.

