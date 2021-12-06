Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Kansas senator supports honorable discharge for unvaccinated military members

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) aims to include the measure in the yet-to-be-passed National Defense Authorization Act.
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - For members of the military choosing not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) wants to protect them from receiving a dishonorable discharge.

Marshall wants to include this as an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act, currently being debated in the Senate.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced in August that all military members would be required to get vaccinated. Marshall says punishment for refusing the vaccine still remains unclear.

“We shouldn’t make our heroes criminals,” said Marshall. “We shouldn’t make them felons. If they get a dishonorable discharge, they are going to struggle to get a job the rest of their life; they will lose all of their VA benefits, their access to the VA healthcare system, to VA home loans, to VA education dollars as well.”

Similar language was included in the final House bill, which already passed.

From soldier pay raises to military construction, the $770 billion NDAA would increase military spending by around 5% this year. For decades the annual policy bill has passed through Congress with strong bipartisan support, however, partisan tensions in the U.S Senate are making a timely passage appear unlikely.

U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, M.D. has written a letter to Senate and House Armed Services Committee leaders, Jack Reed (D-RI), Jim Risch (R-ID), Adam Smith (D-WA), and Mike Rogers (R-AL) requesting they include his amendment in the NDAA.

Marshall is a former U.S Army physician.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A plumber who found possible theft money in Lakewood Church said he deserves a reward.
Plumber who found money in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church says he deserves reward
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say
Susie Poore, 3 months, spent a week on oxygen recovering from respiratory syncytial virus in...
Baby hospitalized with virus after doctors repeatedly send her home
Nicholas Scherr
UPDATE: Newly-released inmate in Mobridge slaying case to live in Sioux Falls
No injuries reported after a fire started at a motel in the 3000 block of W. Russell St.
Sioux Falls man arrested for arson after overnight motel fire

Latest News

On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments on the controversial Mississippi...
South Dakota, Noem watching US Supreme Court case on abortion
The South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre, South Dakota.
South Dakota, Governor Noem prepare for US Supreme Court to consider abortion case
South Dakota Supreme Court strikes down recreational marijuana
House for sale
SD Legislature’s “Workforce Housing Needs” committee plans bills for 2022 legislative session
South Dakota speaker, LRC to face 2nd AG impeachment petition lawsuit