Long year wasn’t short on success for Coyote volleyball

USD played 52 matches in 2021 and won two Summit League Tournament titles
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, MN (Dakota News Now) - What was, literally, a long year came to a close for the South Dakota Coyote volleyball team Friday night when Minnesota bounced them from the NCAA Tournament.

Forced to play their 2020 season in the spring by the COVID-19 pandemic, USD squeezed two seasons into the 2021 calendar year, and they certainly weren’t short on success.

All told Yotes played 52 matches between their spring and fall seasons and won 35 of them. That included four wins in over the course of two Summit League tournaments and two championships which gave them their second and third NCAA Tournament bids in the program’s Division One era.

South Dakota has set themselves up as the standard in Summit League volleyball and that likely won’t change with 14 of their 15 players returning in 2022.

