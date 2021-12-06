Oladokun’s Oscar worthy performance on trick play helps SDSU seal playoff win

SACRAMENTO, CA (Dakota News Now) - A trip to California brought out a little Hollywood in Chris Oladokun and South Dakota State.

It also helped them pull out a 24-19 FCS Playoff 2nd Round win at Sacramento State last night.

From the start it looked like the Jackrabbits were going to cruise into the quarterfinals. SDSU scored on four of their first five possessions using the thunder and lightning rushing attack that was so dominant in their first round win over UC-Davis. Pierre Strong Jr. ran 14 times for 73 yards and a score with Isaiah Davis adding 19 carries for 108 yards and two touchdowns.

Add interceptions by Don Gardner and Brandon Valley alum Cade Terveer and the Jackrabbits led 24-0 late in the first half.

However, starting with a field goal just before the break, Sacramento State ran off 19 straight points to get within five and start giving SDSU fans flashbacks to their 23-20 Hail Mary loss to USD last month.

After recovering an onside kick and forcing the Hornets to burn their final timeouts, SDSU faced 4th and less than a yard at the Sacramento 39 with 1:24 to go. The Jacks looked as though they would go for it, until quarterback Chris Oladokun started yelling at the sideline as though something was wrong.

Turned out that was exactly according to plan since it was a play SDSU had practice before and, even though it didn’t really look like the Hornets fell for it, SDSU snapped the ball directly to Davis (who stayed in the backfield as Oladokun gestured at the sidelines) who got the necessarily yardage for a first down to ice the game, and maybe earn Oladokun an Oscar!

And with that the Jackrabbits go to the other end of the United States next week for their quarterfinal game in Philadelphia against fifth seed Villanova. The Wildcats also escaped their second round game 21-16 over Holy Cross. It’ll be the second playoff meeting between the two with SDSU defeating the Wildcats 10-7 in the second round back in 2016.

Kickoff scheduled for 1:00 PM CST with it once again being streamed on ESPN Plus.

We’ll have coverage all week long.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.