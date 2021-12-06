Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls hotel damaged in a fire

No injuries reported after a fire started at a motel in the 3000 block of W. Russell St.
No injuries reported after a fire started at a motel in the 3000 block of W. Russell St.(KSFY)
By Erik Thorstenson
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On December 6th, 2021, at approximately 02:00 AM Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was dispatched to a report of a structure fire in the 3000 block of West Russell St. Initial reports were smoke and flames coming from the back side of the structure.

First arriving fire crews found heavy smoke and fire conditions coming from the rear of the structure on the first floor. Fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze and had the fire under control in approximately 15 minutes. Fire damage was sustained to the first floor motel room and exterior of the structure. There were no reported injuries, and all occupants had safely exited the building prior to Sioux Falls Fire Rescue arrival. One occupant reported smoke inhalation, but was not transported after medical assessment.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded with 5 fire trucks, 3 support vehicles, and 24 firefighters.

SFFR would like to thank Metro Communications, Sioux Falls Police, PCEMS ambulance, Sioux Falls Public Works, and MidAmerican Energy for their assistance.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue would like to remind all residents and visitors to have an evacuation plan in case of fire in their home.

For more information from Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, visit www.siouxfalls.org/fire or

follow us on facebook.com/siouxfallsfire and twitter.com/siouxfallsfire

