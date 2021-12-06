Sioux Falls Police: 100 mph speeds reached in fatal one-vehicle crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say speed was a factor in a fatal one-vehicle crash in southwest Sioux Falls over the weekend.

Sioux Falls Police say a Honda sedan was traveling between 90 and 100 mph speeds when it struck a tree near 57th Street and S Baneberry Avenue at around 4 am Saturday. Investigators are working to reconstruct the fatal crash. It is not yet known if drugs or alcohol were a factor.

21-year-old Merced Rafael Prieto from Harlingen, Texas was killed in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

