Someone You Should Know: More than a professor and theater director at the University of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - By caring more about the journey than the end result, Joe Obermueller leaves an impact on his students. He is someone we think you should know.

Joe Obermueller is the Theater Director at the University of Sioux Falls.

He is more than a professor and director. Joe cares more about the journey of producing a show than the end result.

“The process of putting together a show is just as important as the product we produce. And the process is a lot of work. But, through perseverance and grit and showing up for one another, the product becomes something we’re all proud of, something we can share as a gift to the audience,” said Joe.

He started a Theatre Company Fellowship where students meet every Thursday morning to share their work and perform in a supportive environment.

“Joe fosters opportunities within the productions, within playwriting, within our weekly theater company fellowships,” said USF student Apolonia Davalos.

He guides and listens to his students while helping them hone their talents.

“I think these four years that students are with us at the University of Sioux Falls are some of the most foundational and transformative years. And I love being able to be a part of that and walk with these students as they’re figuring how to take their gifts and talents and best apply them in the world,” said Joe.

Joe encourages his students to experiment with their craft with no judgment, offering a safe place to grow.

“Joe Obermueller has this charism of inspiring everyone around him to be great,” said Apolonia.

“We’ve come together as a group we’ve worked toward a common goal, and along the way, we developed some great friendships and relationships. All of that is important to me,” said Joe.

His students share the same sentiment.

Devin: “Joe’s been a great mentor to me, and I would consider him a friend now,” says USF student Devin Wolthuizen.

Joe continues to make an impact on the lives of his students through the arts.

