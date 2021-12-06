A Very Cold Day

Avera Medical Minute
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:10 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Any morning flurries will end and we should see the wind continue to lighten up as we go through our Monday. The clouds will decrease, too, so we should see plenty of sunshine this afternoon, but it’s going to be very cold. Highs will range from the teens in the north to the low 20s in the south. Clouds will roll back into the region tonight, and there’s a slight chance we could see a few flurries again overnight.

We’ll have more clouds around the region tomorrow, but we should start our slow warm up. Highs will be in the 20s in the north with the 30s in the south. Clouds should break heading into Tuesday night and we should see more sunshine by Wednesday. That slow climb in high temperatures will continue for Wednesday with more people getting up into the 30s for highs.

By Thursday, we should be even warmer! Highs will be in the 40s with a few 50s possible out in central South Dakota! Another blast of cold air will slide through, just in time for Friday and the weekend. There’s a chance we could see a little light snow Friday, too. Highs will drop back into the 30s. Over the weekend, we should crack the 40s again by Sunday and we might even see 50s return next week!

