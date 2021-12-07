Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Brandon annexation could limit livestock, raises taxes, and make landowners pay to pave roads

By Beth Warden
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Many people dream of a life with more open space. Nicole Haug is the third generation living the dream on the farm.

“My grandparents moved out here in 1969. In 1975, that’s when Mom and Dad built their house which is this house that I currently live in. So I’ve basically been born and raised here my whole life,” said Haug.

When the city of Brandon representatives told residents on Chestnut Street and Redwood Boulevard that their area could be annexed, forcing them to pay for road paving, higher taxes, losing rural water and, limiting their livestock, it was not welcome news.

“It’s never been in our future. I guess we’ve just always planned on being ag and being rural and now it’s kind of getting thrown in our lap,” said Haug.

These families who bow hunt, tend to horses as a business, and have bonfires in the country would have to stop. Brandon City Administrator Bryan Read says it’s because the school system wants another location down the road to be built and open in the fall of 2025.

“The primary impetus for this annexation study is the development of the school plan and that’s it plain and simple,” said Read.

The livestock would be grandfathered in, but couldn’t be replaced, crippling horse stable businesses. Taking care of current livestock is also concerning.

“Horses’ water, things like that. So if they don’t have enough water to already take care of the brand and residents, I can’t exactly say sorry. No water today,” said Haug.

The study is being presented to the city council, along with how much each homeowner could have to pay to have their street paved.

“It could be $20,000 to $40,000 up to a couple $100,000, depending on the size of the property,” said Read.

Haug’s estimate is much higher.

“For this... my section is $285,000. So basically for me, that’s a whole new second mortgage,” said Haug.

“Ultimately, if the two sides can’t agree, they can go to court,” said Read.

Instead of court, some homeowners hope to bring the item to a public vote.

“Basically, what the petition does is it’s putting a cap on the amount that Brandon can charge you. When they’re wanting to charge me 100% of paving the road, with this petition, they wouldn’t be able to do that,” said Haug.

The cap would limit homeowners to be limited in paying $2,500 for each improvement, such as a sidewalk or road paving in front of their property.

Haug says some of Brandon’s residents who were forced to have sidewalks installed and foot the bill were eager to sign, saying Brandon is no longer affordable.

“They said hey, we got to move in here because if this keeps going up, we can’t stay. And that’s really sad,” said Haug.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Scherr
UPDATE: Newly-released inmate in Mobridge slaying case to live in Sioux Falls
A plumber who found possible theft money in Lakewood Church said he deserves a reward.
Plumber who found money in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church says he deserves reward
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say
Susie Poore, 3 months, spent a week on oxygen recovering from respiratory syncytial virus in...
Baby hospitalized with virus after doctors repeatedly send her home
No injuries reported after a fire started at a motel in the 3000 block of W. Russell St.
Sioux Falls man arrested for arson after overnight motel fire

Latest News

The application for medical marijuana establishments in Aberdeen opened last week, but the city...
Medical marijuana applications have slow start in Aberdeen
When the city of Brandon representatives told residents on Chestnut Street and Redwood...
Brandon annexation could bring limitations, high price tag to farmers and landowners
SAb Biotheropeutics working on influenza treatment
SAb Biotherapeutics working on influenza treatment
SAb Biotherapeutics working on influenza treatment
SAb Biotheropeutics working on influenza treatment