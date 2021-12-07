Critical blood shortage this holiday season
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Community Blood Bank Executive Director Ken Versteeg joined us today to talk about the critically low shortage of blood supply in South Dakota and the country as a whole. One donation of blood can help up to three people in saving their lives. A quick and simple donation can make a difference and offer hope to people this holiday season.
