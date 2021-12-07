Avera Medical Minute
Gov. Noem files appeal in abortion case against Planned Parenthood

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem filed an appeal to tighten the state’s restrictions on abortion. The brief against Planned Parenthood was filed Friday.

The appeal aims to uphold the state law requiring pregnant women to consult with a pregnancy help center before deciding on abortion. A district court halted that provision to state law in August.

Shortly after, the governor’s office retained attorney Jay Sekulow for the appeal. Sekulow led the defense team for former President Trump’s first impeachment trial in 2020.

