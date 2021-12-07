Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

‘Little slice of hell’ house to hit the market in Colorado

By KKTV and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A house is back on the market after its real estate listing went viral over the summer for describing it as a “little slice of hell,” KKTV reported.

The home was severely vandalized with graffiti and soiled carpets. After months of renovations, it looks completely different.

In July, the home sold for $580,000. It needed a lot of work - at least $150,000 worth.

“It’s probably one of the coolest experiences to see a house go from that, which is pretty much the worst that you’re going to see, to what it is today, which is incredible and beautiful,” said

Mimi Foster, the former listing agent, wasn’t sure this project could be tackled.

“Everything needs to be done, every surface in the house has black paint,” Foster said. “When I first came, the house was covered in feces and urine everywhere.”

Now the next homeowner will be greeted with a new look.

“I know there’s a lot of excitement built up for this house, so we’re excited to be able to let people see it the right way instead of partially finished,” said. “We want people to see it for what it is, which is a beautiful home.”

Police say an evicted tenant did all the damage to the house, but she was never charged.

Copyright 2021 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Scherr
UPDATE: Newly-released inmate in Mobridge slaying case to live in Sioux Falls
No injuries reported after a fire started at a motel in the 3000 block of W. Russell St.
Sioux Falls man arrested for arson after overnight motel fire
Police say speed was a factor in a fatal one-vehicle crash in southwest Sioux Falls over the...
Sioux Falls Police: 100 mph speeds reached in fatal one-vehicle crash
Susie Poore, 3 months, spent a week on oxygen recovering from respiratory syncytial virus in...
Baby hospitalized with virus after doctors repeatedly send her home
When the city of Brandon representatives told residents on Chestnut Street and Redwood...
Brandon annexation could limit livestock, raises taxes, and make landowners pay to pave roads

Latest News

Nick Cannon produced “Wild ’n Out,” a comedy improv series for VH1, a ViacomCBS-owned cable...
Nick Cannon mourns death of 5-month-old son to brain cancer, dedicates show in his honor
The AWS outage affected Amazon, Prime Music and Ring, as well as the McDonald’s and Instacart...
Major Amazon Web Services outage crashes several sites, apps
Chevy Chase surprises customers at Charleston fast food restaurant
Chevy Chase surprises customers at SC fast food restaurant
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled after missing 1-year-old girl found in North Carolina