Medical marijuana applications have slow start in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The application for medical marijuana establishments in Aberdeen opened last week, but the city has yet to see any applications for the six spots available.

Unlike Sioux Falls, which had over 70 applications for 5 available permits, Aberdeen is seeing a much slower application intake.

”What we saw in Sioux Falls was a rush to submit these applications. We might see that here, I don’t know. We have a different market than Sioux Falls does and I don’t know that we’re going to see those kinds of numbers,” said City Attorney Ronald Wager

The City Attorney believes this might be because of the extensive application process.

“Those folks who are doing this aren’t doing it lightly. They have to pay an expensive application processing fee and a permit fee.That process will require a lot of work on behalf of the application to establish various procedure,” said Wager.

On top of fees up to $10,000 and zoning restrictions, the Aberdeen Police Department also has its own requirements for applicants.

”As far as the facility side of things we would more than likely do a criminal history check on employees involved and seeing if there’s anything that disqualifies them from working there,” said Sergeant Mark Miller.

The city attorney says he doesn’t expect to see any applications reaching the City Council soon.

”We won’t see a single application for approval or denial before the end of January I imagine of 2022. And again, we haven’t seen a single application yet,” said Wager.

The application for medical marijuana establishments will remain open for the next few months. Depending on the number of applications received, the city will determine if it needs a lottery process from there.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.