Morning Flurries, Warmer Temps

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- After a few morning flurries, we’ll stay partly to mostly cloudy through the rest of our Tuesday. Highs will range from the upper 20s in the north to the low 30s in the south. For Wednesday, highs will warm into the mid to upper 30s for many and even some low to mid 40s in western South Dakota. Sunshine will stick around for Wednesday, but clouds will build in for Thursday. Temperatures will also warm up into the 40s for all of us.

We are tracking some accumulating snowfall beginning late Thursday night and continuing into Friday across the region. The higher totals are looking to be mainly north of I-90 and impact central South Dakota. It’s still a few days out to pinpoint exact totals, but traveling will look to be impacted regardless throughout the day on Friday. Stay with your First Alert Weather Team as we track this system!

This upcoming weekend will be quiet with sunshine returning and highs in the mid to upper 30s to near 40. Those that don’t receive as much snow will see most of it disappear, but temperatures will be cooler for those that see more snow in central South Dakota.

