Natural gas bills heating up as colder weather sets in

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As temperatures continue to drop, your heating bill will go up. However, because of market prices, the winter heating season hasn’t started out quite as harsh as originally expected.

Chairman of the South Dakota Public Utility Commission Chris Nelson says commodity prices for natural gas have actually come down recently.

“I don’t think people are going to necessarily see that reflected in the bill that they get for last month or this month, but if we continue this downward trend of the price of wholesale natural gas, that certainly should be reflected in the bills after first of the year,” Nelson said.

Regardless, the amount due on your bill will still be elevated this season.

“Even though we’ve seen this downward trend, we are still substantially higher than we were a year ago,” Nelson said.

One of the region’s largest natural gas suppliers, MidAmerican Energy, says their customers saw about a 74% increase in their natural gas bills for November.

“If you’re having trouble, or think you’re going to have trouble, paying your utility bill, contact us, we will do everything we reasonably can to work with you, and we’ll get through this heating season,” MidAmerican Energy Spokesman Geoff Greenwood said.

MidAmerican says there are ways you can reduce your bill.

“Now is the time to do everything you can to reduce your use, by making sure that your home is energy efficient, dialing your thermostat back, using a smart thermostat that does the work for you, making sure that you’re taking care of your drafty windows and doors, check your insulation,” Greenwood said.

What you should not do is turn to alternative primary heating sources.

“When you are using non-traditional heat sources, such as opening an oven or using a space heater, or using several space heaters, that presents a hazard,” Greenwood said.

Steve Fessler, with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, agrees.

“Especially, don’t use a gas stove, or oven, or something like that to heat your house, or bring in other sources that are not supposed to be in your home,” Fessler said.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says they see too many accidents started this way.

“You could become displaced or even worse,” Fessler said.

If you’re worried about paying your utility bill this year, reach out to your provider and see if you can work out a payment plan.

And, for those who qualify, there is also funding available through the South Dakota Department of Social Services’ Low Income Energy Assistance program.

