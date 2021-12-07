Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls Police: Cellphone stops bullet in road rage shooting

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man received minor injuries after his cellphone stopped a bullet in a road rage shooting incident Monday.

Sioux Falls Police say a 59-year-old driver was stopped at the intersection of 6th Street and West Avenue Monday morning when a black SUV pulled up on his left. The driver of the SUV was agitated and yelled something at the 59-year-old driver.

The 59-year-old reported the SUV driver pulled out a gun and fired one shot at him. Police say the bullet went through the driver’s side door and struck a phone in the victim’s coat pocket. The phone stopped the bullet from seriously injuring the victim.

Police are investigating the incident and are using surveillance video from nearby businesses to try and identify the suspect. The suspect is described as a black man in his 20′s with a white woman passenger.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or CrimeStoppers.

