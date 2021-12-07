Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls woman trying to buy puppy on Facebook scammed out of $5,000

(KKTV)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police are investigating after a woman was scammed out of over $5,000 on Facebook.

The 42-year-old victim told police she was contacted by the scammer on Nov. 29 through a Facebook group for people interested in buying dogs or puppies. Police say the suspect offered to sell the victim a puppy and through Nov. 29 and Dec. 6, the victim sent the suspect over $5,000 through mobile payments.

The victim ultimately realized it was a scam and contacted the police.

Police are reminding residents to be on the lookout for scams during the holidays, especially when purchasing through apps.

