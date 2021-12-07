South Dakota routes Bradley in Vermillion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota picks up another win at home, taking Monday night’s game over Bradley 62-39.

Hannah Sjerven led the way for the Coyotes in points, collecting 12. Chloe Lamb also collected double digit points, scoring 11. Both Liv Korngable and Grace Larkins scored 9 each as well. Kyah Watson tallied the most rebounds for USD, collecting 8. The Coyotes went 23-62 from the field, shooting at 37 percent for the game.

For the Braves, Gabi Haack topped the scoring numbers with 10 points, going 3 for 9 from beyond the arc. Tatum Koenig collected a team high 7 rebounds. The Braves went 14 for 45 from the field, shooting just over 31 percent with 17 turnovers.

The Coyotes continue their current homestand on Friday, taking on Valparaiso at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.