Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

South Dakota routes Bradley in Vermillion

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota picks up another win at home, taking Monday night’s game over Bradley 62-39.

Hannah Sjerven led the way for the Coyotes in points, collecting 12. Chloe Lamb also collected double digit points, scoring 11. Both Liv Korngable and Grace Larkins scored 9 each as well. Kyah Watson tallied the most rebounds for USD, collecting 8. The Coyotes went 23-62 from the field, shooting at 37 percent for the game.

For the Braves, Gabi Haack topped the scoring numbers with 10 points, going 3 for 9 from beyond the arc. Tatum Koenig collected a team high 7 rebounds. The Braves went 14 for 45 from the field, shooting just over 31 percent with 17 turnovers.

The Coyotes continue their current homestand on Friday, taking on Valparaiso at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Scherr
UPDATE: Newly-released inmate in Mobridge slaying case to live in Sioux Falls
Susie Poore, 3 months, spent a week on oxygen recovering from respiratory syncytial virus in...
Baby hospitalized with virus after doctors repeatedly send her home
A plumber who found possible theft money in Lakewood Church said he deserves a reward.
Plumber who found money in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church says he deserves reward
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say
No injuries reported after a fire started at a motel in the 3000 block of W. Russell St.
Sioux Falls man arrested for arson after overnight motel fire

Latest News

The result was an All-State season in which Sattler hauled in 47 passes for 904 yards and 15...
A standout year for Tea Football’s Klayton Sattler
A standout year for Tea Football’s Klayton Sattler
South Dakota routes Bradley in Vermillion
South Dakota State falls to 3-6 on the year with a close loss at home to Missouri State,...
South Dakota State falls in close game to Missouri State at home