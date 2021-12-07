South Dakota State falls in close game to Missouri State at home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State falls to 3-6 on the year with a close loss at home to Missouri State, falling to the Bears 55-52.

For the Jackrabbits, three tied in scoring with 11 points each including Paiton Burckhard, Tylee Irwin, and Kallie Theisen. Thiesen also led the Jacks in rebounds, collecting 11. SDSU went 20-42 from the field, shooting over 47 percent but committing 25 turnovers.

Missouri State was led in scoring by Mariah White with 17 points. Jasmine Franklin also tallied 15 points and 9 rebounds for the Bears. Missouri State shot 21-61 from the field, coming in at over 34 percent.

South Dakota State looks to rebound from two straight losses against Kansas State at home Saturday, at 2 p.m.

