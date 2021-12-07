A standout year for Tea Football’s Klayton Sattler

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Catching a football seems effortless for Klayton Sattler.

“He has really good hands, soft hands. When he catches the ball you can hardly hear it. It’s just really nice. He can make catches one-handed, anywhere.” Tea Head Coach Craig Clayberg said.

The 6′5′' Tea senior wideout seems such a natural that it’s hard to believe he was playing junior varsity ball just one year earlier.

“You know a junior playing on JV, it’s not really a title that you want. But, you know, now reaping the benefits of it in varsity, it feels really good.” Sattler said.

It came after a summer of sowing seeds in the weight room and training with his quarterback and fellow senior Cael Lundin.

“Gained like 20 pounds from last year. And just out here, just on the field every day, running routes, catching footballs.” Klayton said.

“Sunday nights and stuff like that after church, you know, we’d come back and we’d get out here. It was his work this summer and his dedication. I mean that’s what it takes when you don’t have it right away as a freshman or even a sophomore or junior to just keep sticking with it.” Lundin said.

And even some virtual homework.

“Look it up on YouTube is route running tips from all these different guys. This year I watched a lot of Stefon Diggs route running.” Sattler said.

The result was an All-State season in which Sattler hauled in 47 passes for 904 yards and 15 touchdowns, helping the Titans to an 11AA State Runner-Up finish.

“He’s meant everything to us. You can even see it to when we get to the red zone. If we need an option we can always go to him in the back of the endzone.” Lundin said.

And catching the eye of Division One programs throughout the region. All in the span of a year that saw his plans change, thanks to a summer of incredible effort.

“Honestly it was always baseball for me. But then this year football kind of ran away with it! It’s a really cool feeling.” Klayton said.

