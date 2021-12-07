Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: A leader in the classroom and a good role model to his fellow students

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Having an interest in business finance, Trevor is this week’s Scholar of the week.

Trevor Beyers feels grateful to his family for pushing him to be the best that he can be.

“My parents always push me to be the best that I can be. And I can’t thank them enough; I owe all of my success to them,” said Trevor.

An Ipswich high school senior, Trevor maintains a 4.0 while playing in band, basketball and football.

“He’s a great leader in the classroom, he is a good role model for all students on what you should do academically, what you should do behavior-wise, he’s just a great student,” said Math teacher Lisa Braun.

He has an open mind to his future.

“I know I want to do something in business finances, but it’s pretty open,” said Trevor.

Trevor takes college-level classes in preparation for his next step after graduation.

“He’s already started taking some college courses and doing really well in those, so he knows the amount of work you have to put forth to do well and succeed in tough classes,” said Braun.

“I just think that taking the tougher courses will help me to be ready for the tougher courses in college, and hopefully help me to succeed in college and not fall behind,” said Trevor.

Through determination and drive, Trevor will continue working hard while enjoying his time left in high school.

For being named our Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week, Trevor will receive a $250 scholarship from the F.E.M. Electric Association, which is a Touch stone Energy Cooperative.

