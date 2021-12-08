Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

2 killed in crash near Salem

(MGN/WGEM)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash in southeast South Dakota.

The accident took place around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday on South Dakota Highway 38 just east of Salem.

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, a Toyota Camry was driving west when it cross the center line and collided with an eastbound Mercury Milan.

Both the 22-year-old woman driving the Mercury and the 60-year-old man driving the Toyota were pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers say neither were wearing seat belts.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Scherr
UPDATE: Newly-released inmate in Mobridge slaying case to live in Sioux Falls
No injuries reported after a fire started at a motel in the 3000 block of W. Russell St.
Sioux Falls man arrested for arson after overnight motel fire
When the city of Brandon representatives told residents on Chestnut Street and Redwood...
Brandon annexation could limit livestock, raises taxes, and make landowners pay to pave roads
Police say speed was a factor in a fatal one-vehicle crash in southwest Sioux Falls over the...
Sioux Falls Police: 100 mph speeds reached in fatal one-vehicle crash
Susie Poore, 3 months, spent a week on oxygen recovering from respiratory syncytial virus in...
Baby hospitalized with virus after doctors repeatedly send her home

Latest News

The Red Rooster Coffee House in Aberdeen is preserving art with art. The store is having a...
Red Rooster Coffee Shop in Aberdeen funds music with art auction
As the weather gets colder, residents are facing higher natural gas prices.
Natural gas bills heating up as colder weather sets in
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem focused on investments in the workforce, housing, and...
Gov. Noem’s budget targets workforce, housing, health care
Sioux Falls woman trying to buy puppy on Facebook scammed out of $5,000