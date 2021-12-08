2 killed in crash near Salem

SALEM, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash in southeast South Dakota.

The accident took place around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday on South Dakota Highway 38 just east of Salem.

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, a Toyota Camry was driving west when it cross the center line and collided with an eastbound Mercury Milan.

Both the 22-year-old woman driving the Mercury and the 60-year-old man driving the Toyota were pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers say neither were wearing seat belts.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.