Dakota State can’t complete comeback against Jamestown

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even after coming back down 43-13 at half, Dakota State can’t complete the push and falls at home to Jamestown 81-71.

For the Trojans, Berto Gittens led the way with 24 points. Ronnie Latting also had 20 points, while Jordan Lynn had 11 points and 8 rebounds. Dakota State shot 41 percent from the field as a team, and 33 percent from beyond the arc. Dakota State scored 58 points in the second half in an attempt to win the game, but it wasn’t enough.

For Jamestown, Brady Birch scored 18 while John Argue and Marc Kjos had 15 and 14 points, respectively. Argue also led the team with 10 rebounds. Jamestown shot 46 percent from the field, and 40 percent from the three point line.

Dakota State goes on the road on the 18th for their next contest. That game is against Manhattan Christian College, in Manhattan, Kansas.

