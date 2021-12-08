Getting Warmer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We could see a little patchy fog across the region causing some reduced visibility. The fog will burn out and any cloud cover around the region should break. We’ll see sunshine this afternoon with highs getting into the 30s across most of the region. It may be a little cooler where we have snow on the ground. Clouds will build into the region heading into Thursday, but temperatures will warm up. We’ll see a lot of 40s for highs.

Thursday night into Friday, we’re tracking a storm system that looks like it will bring accumulating snowfall across most of the region. Right now, it looks like the heaviest snowfall totals could be in northern Nebraska, extreme southern South Dakota, and northern Iowa where some places could see close to six inches of snow with lighter amounts the farther north you go. The track of the storm is still a little in question, so stick with your First Alert Weather Team for updates as the storm gets closer!

Over the weekend, the sun will come out and we’ll start melting off that snow. Highs will be in the 30s for most of us over the weekend. Next week, temperatures will start to jump back into the 40s with some parts of the region pushing 50!

