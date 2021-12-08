Local food truck takes over kitchen at Fernson Downtown

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Fernson downtown had to close its kitchen due to staffing issues in mid-September but co-owner Derrick Fernholz quickly got to work figuring out who you could fill the void at the brewery.

“I started thinking outside the box because we know that food is a big part of a cohesive and well-rounded experience so the idea was let’s pair up with somebody whose business and passion is on the food side,” said Fernson Co-Owner Derek Fernholz.

While looking to fill the kitchen Fernholz came across Murph’s Burgers & Fries food truck and decided they would be a good fight for the downtown brewery.

“People are loving it so it’s good energy our staff on the front house side is seeing bright faces on people when they come in and maybe didn’t realize they could get food again so we’re able to introduce them to this new menu and this new experience,” said Fernholz.

Murphy Lundie owns the food truck and says he was surprised but excited to be asked to take over the kitchen at Fernsons.

”It was actually crazy to me because we were struggling with the truck and how things were running on it and he just contacted me and it’s been a dream come true,” said Lundie.

Murph’s Burgers & Fries has already seen an increase in business as many food trucks struggle during the colder winter months.

“We weren’t even in weather as cold as it is now but business was already slowing down people were still coming but this is much better,” said Lundie.

The partnership between Fernsons and Murph’s could just be for the winter but if it goes well it could go even further into next year.

“We’re hoping to stay as long as we can the truck will be open this summer but we’re hoping to be open in more than one location if we can,” said Lundie.

The new food options now available at Fernsons include burgers, fries, and even some house-made sauces.

