Mayor TenHaken pleased with how state budget could affect city issues, state employees

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Governor Noem’s budget address was a welcome message for Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken.

“All the things that I’m hearing about daily in this office, daycare, workforce, housing, infrastructure, public safety, it literally touches all those. So I’m very, very pleased with it,” said TenHaken.

Noem laid out a workforce housing fund plan that equally splits up the costs, with the developer, the state, and the city each paying one-third.

TenHaken says funds can be made available, possibly from sales tax revenues.

“So that could potentially be an opportunity for us to allocate some funds to that. We also have a housing fund that we stood up around a year and a half ago, that we are seeding with dollars that can also be used for,” said TenHaken.

While the Mayor’s office sees potential solutions in Noem’s address, stabilizing the workforce across the state will also benefit the city.

“But to see a 6% increase for state employees, correctional officers, which we know are hard jobs to fill, our healthcare workers and our educators also seeing a wage increase... is going to be really important to keeping those people in our state,” said TenHaken.

The director of the South Dakota State Employees Association, Eric Olilla, believes the increase is a good start.

“So 6% doesn’t mean that staying even as far as how it affects employees in their families. We’d like that to come to the floor during the legislative session,” said Olilla.

Whether state employees live in Sioux Falls or anywhere in the state, the hope is for more attention to not only income but recovery from a setback in healthcare coverage.

“Healthplan expenses are always on state employees’ minds so we hope to continue those discussions,” said Olilla.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.