Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Mayor TenHaken pleased with how state budget could affect city issues, state employees

By Beth Warden
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Governor Noem’s budget address was a welcome message for Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken.

“All the things that I’m hearing about daily in this office, daycare, workforce, housing, infrastructure, public safety, it literally touches all those. So I’m very, very pleased with it,” said TenHaken.

Noem laid out a workforce housing fund plan that equally splits up the costs, with the developer, the state, and the city each paying one-third.

TenHaken says funds can be made available, possibly from sales tax revenues.

“So that could potentially be an opportunity for us to allocate some funds to that. We also have a housing fund that we stood up around a year and a half ago, that we are seeding with dollars that can also be used for,” said TenHaken.

While the Mayor’s office sees potential solutions in Noem’s address, stabilizing the workforce across the state will also benefit the city.

“But to see a 6% increase for state employees, correctional officers, which we know are hard jobs to fill, our healthcare workers and our educators also seeing a wage increase... is going to be really important to keeping those people in our state,” said TenHaken.

The director of the South Dakota State Employees Association, Eric Olilla, believes the increase is a good start.

“So 6% doesn’t mean that staying even as far as how it affects employees in their families. We’d like that to come to the floor during the legislative session,” said Olilla.

Whether state employees live in Sioux Falls or anywhere in the state, the hope is for more attention to not only income but recovery from a setback in healthcare coverage.

“Healthplan expenses are always on state employees’ minds so we hope to continue those discussions,” said Olilla.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Scherr
UPDATE: Newly-released inmate in Mobridge slaying case to live in Sioux Falls
When the city of Brandon representatives told residents on Chestnut Street and Redwood...
Brandon annexation could limit livestock, raises taxes, and make landowners pay to pave roads
2 killed in crash near Salem
No injuries reported after a fire started at a motel in the 3000 block of W. Russell St.
Sioux Falls man arrested for arson after overnight motel fire
Police say speed was a factor in a fatal one-vehicle crash in southwest Sioux Falls over the...
Sioux Falls Police: 100 mph speeds reached in fatal one-vehicle crash

Latest News

Sioux Falls Mayor pleased with state budget address affecting workforce housing, state employee...
Sioux Falls Mayor pleased with state budget address affecting workforce housing, state employee pay
The Red Rooster Coffee House in Aberdeen is preserving art with art. The store is having a...
Red Rooster Coffee Shop in Aberdeen funds music with art auction
2 killed in crash near Salem
As the weather gets colder, residents are facing higher natural gas prices.
Natural gas bills heating up as colder weather sets in