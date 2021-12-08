Nora Christmas Store continuing Christmas tradition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The town of Nora may not be the largest city in South Dakota but it does have one of its oldest stores.

“The history of Nora goes back to 1907 that’s when this store was established and then it closed in 1962 then I moved into the back of the store in the spring of 1973 and I had this big open space and I started collecting pipe organ parts and pieces,” said Owner Mike Pedersen.

Mike Pedersen decided to put the store and pipe organ to good use so with the help of some friends he started getting the organ ready to play Christmas carols.

“I’ve got a blessing here I need to share it so 32 years ago I said ‘let’s hurry up and get this done’ and they said ‘why we’ve got all winter’ and I said ‘no we don’t I want to share the blessing I want to put an ad in the paper and see if anyone will come to sing Christmas carols,’” said Pedersen

Pederson’s idea took off as the Nora Store continues to fill up with Christmas carolers every year.

“For an open house these seats will be filled there will be people standing sometimes there are people standing outside weather depending even people in the back and it’s just a beautiful experience hearing this pipe organ,” said Youth Pastor Tanner Mans.

For some South Dakotans going to Nora for Christmas caroling has become an annual tradition they like to share with others.

“My wife and I have been coming here for about 4 years and we’ve brought our neighbors and then recently we’ve been bringing our youth group,” said Mans.

The Nora Store holds free open house events every weekend leading up to Christmas.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.