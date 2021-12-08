PBR returns to Sioux Falls in April

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Professional Bull Riders (PBR) is saddling up to return to the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls in April.

The ‘PBR Unleash The Beast - First PREMIER Bank PREMIER Bankcard Invitational’ will run from April 1-3 with tickets going on sale Monday, Dec. 13. The invitational is an important stop for the Unleash The Beast schedule, determining the World Championship.

Tickets for the three-day event can be purchased by calling PBR at (800) 732-1727, visiting Ticketmaster.com, the box office, or by visiting pbr.com. Prices range from $15 to $110, with multi-day combo packages available at a 20% discount.

