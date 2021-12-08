Red Rooster Coffee Shop in Aberdeen funds music with art auction

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Red Rooster Coffee House in Aberdeen is preserving art with art. The store is having a silent art auction, where proceeds will benefit licensing and live music fees for the upcoming year.

Licensing fees in music guarantee artists receive royalties when their music is used in projects or businesses.

”They get pretty expensive. There’s a lot of big companies involved like ASCAP, UMG and they all want a cut of all the music we play. So, we have to pay them or risk lawsuits,” said Red Rooster employee Isaac Seaton.

For a small business like the red rooster, those licensing fees can add up quickly.

”Probably $1,500 to $2,000 a year is usually what our fundraising goal is and then we add a little bit on top of that,” said Seaton.

The Red Rooster doesn’t hesitate to pay artists their dues, and that includes the live artists they host.

”So now that COVID season is kind of over, we’re bringing in more and more live artists. At least two to three a month is kind of the plan for the next year,” said Seaton.

In order to support these artist and licensing fees, the Red Rooster is hosting a silent art auction filled with drawings and paintings from local artist.

”We love to bring in lots of local artists and also traveling artists from the nearby area. It’s very important for a sense of community and just to have a space for local art,” said Seaton.

By the time the auction is over, pieces sell from anywhere between $5 and $150.

”It’s a silent auction, so depending on how in-demand the piece is, some people will come in and keep raising it higher and higher,” said Seaton.

The Save the Art Silent Auction at the Red Rooster Coffee House will run until December 20th.

