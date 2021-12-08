Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls doctor holds ‘Sock Drive’ for Children’s Inn

A Sioux Falls Sanford doctor is taking time this holiday season to give back to her community.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sanford doctor is taking time this holiday season to give back to her community.

Originally from Los Angeles, Ariane Moffet is bringing a tradition she started there to Sioux Falls.

It’s a Sock Drive, that she started nearly a decade ago with her two sisters. It’s all in an effort to collect warm clothes for those in need.

Since moving to the area, she wanted to continue her initiative and is collecting socks through Friday to donate to the Children’s Inn.

“It’s just our small, charitable act to give back during the year to give back to our community, especially here in Sioux Falls where it’s my new community, my patient’s and things like that, and I just wanted to give back, especially to the population that I’ll be treating in the future as a pediatrician,” said Dr. Moffett.

You can find a donation bin at the Sanford clinic located at 69th Street and Louise Avenue.

