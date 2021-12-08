Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls Police recover 17 stolen guns after investigating stolen Airpods

Police recovered 17 stolen guns after the victim of a car break-in tracked stolen Airpods to a...
Police recovered 17 stolen guns after the victim of a car break-in tracked stolen Airpods to a house in central Sioux Falls.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police recovered 17 stolen guns after the victim of a car break-in tracked stolen Airpods to a house in central Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Police say an investigation began after some items were stolen from an unlocked car in south Sioux Falls on October 14. The victim used GPS to track their stolen Apple Airpods Pro to a home in the 200 block of S Summit Avenue, according to police.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for the house and recovered the stolen items. Police also recovered 17 stolen guns found inside the home. Police say 12 of the guns were stolen from unlocked cars outside city limits. The other five guns were taken from their owners at an unknown location or time.

Police believe the thefts happened between August 2 and October 3, 2021. The thefts occurred in Minnehaha County, McCook County, Lincoln County, Moody County, and Lyon County, IA.

23-year-old Mitchell Luis Arevalo has been charged in connection with the stolen items. Authorities are still searching for Arevalo.

