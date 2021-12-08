Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

South Dakota Coyotes wins ‘Play of the Year’ from Sports Illustrated

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 11:33 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Coyotes football team won the Sports Illustrated “Play of the Year” in a ceremony Tuesday evening.

The award was for the Hail Mary pass that South Dakota completed to win over in-state rival South Dakota State, back on November 13th.

USD Quarterback Carson Camp and Wide Receiver Jeremiah Webb, who threw and caught that pass respectively, were there to accept the award.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Scherr
UPDATE: Newly-released inmate in Mobridge slaying case to live in Sioux Falls
When the city of Brandon representatives told residents on Chestnut Street and Redwood...
Brandon annexation could limit livestock, raises taxes, and make landowners pay to pave roads
2 killed in crash near Salem
No injuries reported after a fire started at a motel in the 3000 block of W. Russell St.
Sioux Falls man arrested for arson after overnight motel fire
Police say speed was a factor in a fatal one-vehicle crash in southwest Sioux Falls over the...
Sioux Falls Police: 100 mph speeds reached in fatal one-vehicle crash

Latest News

South Dakota Coyotes wins ‘Play of the Year’ from Sports Illustrated
Both West Central and Dakota Valley come away with wins Tuesday night, in a night of early...
West Central and Dakota Valley victorious in early season games
West Central and Dakota Valley victorious in early season games
Even after coming back down 43-13 at half, Dakota State can’t complete the push and falls at...
Dakota State can’t complete comeback against Jamestown