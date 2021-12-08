South Dakota Coyotes wins ‘Play of the Year’ from Sports Illustrated

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Coyotes football team won the Sports Illustrated “Play of the Year” in a ceremony Tuesday evening.

The award was for the Hail Mary pass that South Dakota completed to win over in-state rival South Dakota State, back on November 13th.

USD Quarterback Carson Camp and Wide Receiver Jeremiah Webb, who threw and caught that pass respectively, were there to accept the award.

