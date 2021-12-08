Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

South Dakota State looks for strong showing from offense against Villanova

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the teams left playing in the FCS Playoffs continue to drop with each week, South Dakota State is looking to continue their season and make a push to return to the championship game.

However that won’t be an easy task against the No. 5 seeded Villanova Wildcats. Head Coach John Stiegelmeier said they’ll need to improve on what was a slow second half against Sacramento State last Saturday, on both sides of the ball. He said especially against Villanova, they’ll need to get things moving quickly on offense early in the game, and continue that momentum for the duration of the game. He also notes that Villanova’s defense won’t give them any room for error.

“Just their ability to not gimmick, line up in base defense, and everybody knows what they’re doing. And they do it full speed. I mean, they do change some stuff up. But I think if they had their way, they would line up in base defense and just say. ‘Show me. Show me you can move the ball.’” said Stiegelmeier.

South Dakota State faces off against Villanova Saturday at 1 p.m. for a shot at the FCS Playoffs semifinals. The game will again be streaming on ESPN+.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Scherr
UPDATE: Newly-released inmate in Mobridge slaying case to live in Sioux Falls
When the city of Brandon representatives told residents on Chestnut Street and Redwood...
Brandon annexation could limit livestock, raises taxes, and make landowners pay to pave roads
2 killed in crash near Salem
No injuries reported after a fire started at a motel in the 3000 block of W. Russell St.
Sioux Falls man arrested for arson after overnight motel fire
Police say speed was a factor in a fatal one-vehicle crash in southwest Sioux Falls over the...
Sioux Falls Police: 100 mph speeds reached in fatal one-vehicle crash

Latest News

The South Dakota Coyotes football team won the Sports Illustrated “Play of the Year” in a...
South Dakota Coyotes wins ‘Play of the Year’ from Sports Illustrated
South Dakota Coyotes wins ‘Play of the Year’ from Sports Illustrated
Both West Central and Dakota Valley come away with wins Tuesday night, in a night of early...
West Central and Dakota Valley victorious in early season games
West Central and Dakota Valley victorious in early season games
Even after coming back down 43-13 at half, Dakota State can’t complete the push and falls at...
Dakota State can’t complete comeback against Jamestown