South Dakota State looks for strong showing from offense against Villanova

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the teams left playing in the FCS Playoffs continue to drop with each week, South Dakota State is looking to continue their season and make a push to return to the championship game.

However that won’t be an easy task against the No. 5 seeded Villanova Wildcats. Head Coach John Stiegelmeier said they’ll need to improve on what was a slow second half against Sacramento State last Saturday, on both sides of the ball. He said especially against Villanova, they’ll need to get things moving quickly on offense early in the game, and continue that momentum for the duration of the game. He also notes that Villanova’s defense won’t give them any room for error.

“Just their ability to not gimmick, line up in base defense, and everybody knows what they’re doing. And they do it full speed. I mean, they do change some stuff up. But I think if they had their way, they would line up in base defense and just say. ‘Show me. Show me you can move the ball.’” said Stiegelmeier.

South Dakota State faces off against Villanova Saturday at 1 p.m. for a shot at the FCS Playoffs semifinals. The game will again be streaming on ESPN+.

