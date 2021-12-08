Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

South Dakota tech colleges, WGU celebrate new partnership

Officials from South Dakota’s technical colleges and Western Governors University celebrated a...
Officials from South Dakota’s technical colleges and Western Governors University celebrated a new partnership Wednesday.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials from South Dakota’s technical colleges and Western Governors University celebrated a new partnership Wednesday.

The partnership allows students from the state’s technical colleges to continue their education through WGU’s online programs.

Officials signed an articulation agreement that will provide graduates with an affordable pathway to earning their degrees Under the terms of the agreement, graduates and staff of state technical colleges will be able to seamlessly transfer their credits to WGU and enroll in any of the fully online programs.

“One of the things we know about people who go to a technical school is they have learned credible skills that give them jobs, and that is incredibly important, but sometimes later in life, they have next steps. WGU can be the next step for them, and so now, state-wide, people know that WGU is an option you don’t have to quit your job for and you can still earn a degree,” says Dr. Angie Besendorfer, regional vice president at WGU.

New WGU students will also be able to take advantage of scholarships.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed in crash near Salem
Sioux Falls Police: Cellphone stops bullet in road rage shooting
When the city of Brandon representatives told residents on Chestnut Street and Redwood...
Brandon annexation could limit livestock, raises taxes, and make landowners pay to pave roads
Nicholas Scherr
UPDATE: Newly-released inmate in Mobridge slaying case to live in Sioux Falls
Cody Bankhead, 14, turned the tables on a porch pirate by placing a GPS tracking device in a...
Teen helps catch porch pirate with tracking device

Latest News

One Sioux Falls group has turned spreading Christmas cheer to veterans into a holiday tradition.
Spreading holiday cheer with Christmas wreaths for veterans
A Sioux Falls Sanford doctor is taking time this holiday season to give back to her community.
Sioux Falls doctor holds ‘Sock Drive’ for Children’s Inn
Police recovered 17 stolen guns after the victim of a car break-in tracked stolen Airpods to a...
Sioux Falls Police recover 17 stolen guns after investigating stolen Airpods
PBR in Sioux Falls
PBR returns to Sioux Falls in April