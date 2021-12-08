Avera Medical Minute
Spreading holiday cheer with Christmas wreaths for veterans

One Sioux Falls group has turned spreading Christmas cheer to veterans into a holiday tradition.
By Dakota News Now staff
Dec. 8, 2021
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One Sioux Falls group has turned spreading Christmas cheer to veterans into a holiday tradition.

The Beadle Plaza Women’s Group delivered over 100 wreaths Wednesday to veterans at the VA in Sioux Falls. What took them months to decorate, only took 30 minutes to distribute.

“I can remember my mother, she used to set down when she was in her younger years and make wreaths. So, the World War II veterans, I know what’s got to go into these and there is a lot of work. A lot of bending, wire cutting, and I really appreciate it,” said Navy veteran Ed Schaub.

The group has decorated and handed out wreaths to veterans for the past 17 years. They hope to give out more than 200 next year.

