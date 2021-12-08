Avera Medical Minute
West Central and Dakota Valley victorious in early season games

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 11:29 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Both West Central and Dakota Valley come away with wins Tuesday night, in a night of early season games across South Dakota. Below are some scores from around the area, and click on the video player to see highlights from Baltic and North Sioux City.

- Huron 46, Yankton 43

- West Central 57, Baltic 31

- Dakota Valley 54, Lennox 41

- Mount Vernon/Plankinton 72, McCook Central/Montrose 38

- Groton Area 52, Flandreau Indian 5

- Bridgewater-Emery 39, Scotland 17

- Howard 55, Arlington 47

- Sully Buttes 67, Ipswich 33

- Centerville 69, Canistota 26

