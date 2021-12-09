Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

14 people arrested in multi-city drug bust in eastern South Dakota

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 14 people were arrested Thursday morning in an eight-city drug bust in eastern South Dakota.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration worked with state, local, tribal, and federal law enforcement partners arresting the suspects in Baltic, Dell Rapids, Egan, Flandreau, Trent, and Sioux Falls Thursday morning.

10 suspects were arrested on federal drug charges and four people were arrested on state drug charges.

Authorities seized meth and eight firearms at multiple properties.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police said their troopers, along with social services, launched an...
Troopers: Human trafficking victim gives birth after she was sold by own father
2 killed in crash near Salem
Police recovered 17 stolen guns after the victim of a car break-in tracked stolen Airpods to a...
Sioux Falls Police recover 17 stolen guns after investigating stolen Airpods
Cody Bankhead, 14, turned the tables on a porch pirate by placing a GPS tracking device in a...
Teen helps catch porch pirate with tracking device
Sioux Falls Police: Cellphone stops bullet in road rage shooting

Latest News

Dakota News Now to air Holiday Choir Special
Winter driving tips to keep in mind
Fatal Watertown fire determined to be accidental
A juvenile led Lincoln County Sheriff deputies in a pursuit Tuesday night for the second time...
Juvenile arrested after Lincoln Co. police pursuit ends in Sioux Falls