Amazon outage highlights internet dependency

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For many people, the Amazon Web Services outage Tuesday showed how much they depend on the internet for some of their basic daily needs or activities.

Big companies like Amazon, Microsoft, and Google provide web services across the country.

“They make it so cheap for someone to stand up a new server or a new service, or develop an app. All of it, you can fire up a fresh server for a couple of cents an hour,” said Kyle Cronin, Dakota State University Associate Professor of Computer and Cyber Sciences.

While their servers are cheap, using one does come with a price.

“When you’re not running your own service and there’s a problem, you’re completely helpless. You’re waiting on Amazon to bring that infrastructure back up, so in exchange for getting a platform that’s way less expansive, you give up a little bit of that control,” said Cronin.

The internet outage highlights the need to have different options available, something SDN Communications believe is vital when providing internet today.

“Here at SDN we have multiple tier-one internet service providers, so if one of those internet providers has a bad day, we can seamlessly switch to another one, and that way our customers never know the difference,” said Vernon Brown, SDN Communications VP of Marketing.

With how much everyone uses the internet every day reliability is key. Those who work in the field say the more facilities a web service provider has the better.

“I’m sure those are things that are always in their one-year, three-year, five-year plans, looking for other places to locate their facilities to increase their reliability,” said Brown.

While the origin of what caused the outage has not been released, Dakota State University is using the effects of what happened to help teach students.

“We like using these sorts of major events on the internet as learning opportunities. We have students here on campus right now and online that are A using these services, and B someday might be working for companies that run these services,” said Cronin.

In a perfect world, there would be no problems connecting to the internet, but that isn’t always the case. Experts in the field say every person or business should have a contingency plan in case an outage does happen.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.