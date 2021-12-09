Avera Medical Minute
Battle of the Badges Blood Drive begins in Aberdeen

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A friendly competition for a good cause has kicked off in Aberdeen The 16th annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive began Wednesday, where Team Law and Team Fire go head to head.

At the City Lights Event Center, members of the community can choose their allegiance: donating blood on behalf of the fire department or law enforcement.

“Pick fire or law, we prefer you pick law of course. Fire is always putting a whooping on us, so we would appreciate some team law votes here,” said Deputy Sheriff Brandon Black.

The competition between first responders brings out a friendly rivalry.

”PD from what I know, I think they’ve won one legitimately. And won another, possibly could be scrutinized,” said firefighter paramedic Luke Nelson.

Team Fire’s winning streak may be due to the public’s perception of each department.

”When they see law, it’s usually on a bad term. They like to see fire guys,” said Black.

Although it is a competition, the goal is to bring in blood donations for those who need it.

”Donating blood is important. Like I said, there’s so many patients. And everybody thinks ‘Oh they just need blood for OR’ and that, but you got your cancer patients, you got OD patients, kids, pediatrics. The blood goes a long ways,” said Nelson.

The grand prize? Bragging rights.

”We don’t do anything to celebrate. We just gloat as much as we possibly can to PD. We do it every year,” said Nelson.

The Battle of the Badges blood drive will continue Thursday from noon to 7 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. After that, a winner will be crowned.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

