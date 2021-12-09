Dakota News Now to air Holiday Choir Special

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Get into the holiday spirit with the Dakota News Now Holiday Choir special.

The annual program features performances by choirs and singing groups from around the region.

The half-hour special will air at various times beginning Monday, December 20.

You can watch the Dakota News Now Holiday Choir at the following times:

KSFY

12/24 - 2-2:30 p.m.

12/25 – 2:30 a.m., 3:30 a.m., 4:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m.

KDLT

12/20–12/23 – 1:35 – 2 a.m.

12/25 – 5 a.m., 5:30 a.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m.

FOX Sioux Falls

12/24 - 9:30-10 p.m.

12/25 – 4 a.m., 4:30 a.m.

CW Sioux Falls

12/20-12/24 – 4 a.m., 4:30 a.m., 1:30 a.m., 2:30 a.m., 3:30 a.m.

12/25 – 2 a.m., 4:30 a.m., 5:30 a.m., 6:30 a.m.

