Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Dakota News Now to air Holiday Choir Special

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Get into the holiday spirit with the Dakota News Now Holiday Choir special.

The annual program features performances by choirs and singing groups from around the region.

The half-hour special will air at various times beginning Monday, December 20.

You can watch the Dakota News Now Holiday Choir at the following times:

KSFY

12/24 - 2-2:30 p.m.

12/25 – 2:30 a.m., 3:30 a.m., 4:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m.

KDLT

12/20–12/23 – 1:35 – 2 a.m.

12/25 – 5 a.m., 5:30 a.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m.

FOX Sioux Falls

12/24 - 9:30-10 p.m.

12/25 – 4 a.m., 4:30 a.m.

CW Sioux Falls

12/20-12/24 – 4 a.m., 4:30 a.m., 1:30 a.m., 2:30 a.m., 3:30 a.m.

12/25 – 2 a.m., 4:30 a.m., 5:30 a.m., 6:30 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police said their troopers, along with social services, launched an...
Troopers: Human trafficking victim gives birth after she was sold by own father
2 killed in crash near Salem
Police recovered 17 stolen guns after the victim of a car break-in tracked stolen Airpods to a...
Sioux Falls Police recover 17 stolen guns after investigating stolen Airpods
Cody Bankhead, 14, turned the tables on a porch pirate by placing a GPS tracking device in a...
Teen helps catch porch pirate with tracking device
Sioux Falls Police: Cellphone stops bullet in road rage shooting

Latest News

14 people arrested in multi-city drug bust in eastern South Dakota
Winter driving tips to keep in mind
Fatal Watertown fire determined to be accidental
A juvenile led Lincoln County Sheriff deputies in a pursuit Tuesday night for the second time...
Juvenile arrested after Lincoln Co. police pursuit ends in Sioux Falls