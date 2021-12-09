Avera Medical Minute
December 8th Plays of the Week

Check out the top plays from November 29th through December 5th!
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A slamming Coyote at the NCAA Volleyball Tournament, a rising star gymnast and furious finishes on the wrestling mat and hardwood highlighted a terrific week of local sports action.

Check out our top picks in the video viewer with our Plays of the Week from November 29th through December 5th!

