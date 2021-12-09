December 8th Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A slamming Coyote at the NCAA Volleyball Tournament, a rising star gymnast and furious finishes on the wrestling mat and hardwood highlighted a terrific week of local sports action.

Check out our top picks in the video viewer with our Plays of the Week from November 29th through December 5th!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.