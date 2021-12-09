Avera Medical Minute
Fatal Watertown fire determined to be accidental

(KFYR)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota Radio Group News) - Watertown police have released a bit more information on a person found dead in a garage fire Wednesday morning.

Fire crews were called to 1004 First Avenue Southeast just after 8:30. When they got there, they found the duplex home had no one inside, and smoke coming from an adjacent garage.

The fire was extinguished, and that’s when the deceased male was found.

Police Sergeant Trevor Barthel says the initial investigation indicates the cause of the fire was accidental in nature.

An autopsy is being conducted on the victim, whose name has not been released.

The South Dakota Fire Marshal, South Dakota DCI, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are assisting local authorities in the investigation.

